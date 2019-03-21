Speech to Text for Parents Split on Repeal Common Core Bill

on that until the deal is finalized. common core is a step closer to being history in alabama. this afternoon the senate passed the bill to repeal it. but it came with some last- minute changes ... to remove some unintended consequences. waay 31's casey albritton is live to explain what those changes are, and what happens next. casey? here in huntsville, there are very different opinions when it comes to common core... one of the biggest complaints i've heard is that the bill would impact students' ability to get into colleges... today the sponsor added some amendments sop that ap exams and tests like the sat and act won't be affected. tracy cieniewicz/mothe r "my daughter began her kindergarten education following common core standards and she has thrived with common core through out the years." tracy cieniewicz says she does not want the common core curriculum to be eliminated from alabama schools. tracy cieniewicz "i truly believe that lowering the standard is what will happen if we do away with common core. we don't raise expectations by lowering standards." a+ education partnership in alabama, an advocacy group, is also against the bill. state why here ..and has been asking people to urge senators to vote no to the bill for the past couple of days. we reached out to huntsville city schools this week for comment, but were told no one is available this week because it's spring break. but on her facebook page, superintendent christie finley said "this bill is poorly written and has many consequences that could directly impact our students and teachers." but opponents say the federal government should never have been in charge of creating standards for students ... it should be up to each state. and eliminating common core will allow teachers to focus on how individual students learn. larry sharp/ former teacher "we need to not take away the spontaneity away from teachers and the ability to develop lesson plans to meet individual needs." tracy cieniewicz/ mother "we are huntsvilians..and we will stay here and i have every faith that huntsville city school system will step up to whatever challenge they face." one of the amendments introduced today is that the common core won't be eliminated until the 2021-2022 school year. the bill will now move to the house after spring break. reporting live in hsv, casey albritton, waay 31 news like casey said -- this morning the huntsville city schools superintendent posted her concerns about this bill on facebook.. she encouraged parents to reach out to state representatives and encourage them to vote against this measure! waay 31 reached out to christiefinely about how these would specifically impact huntsville's district -- but we were told she didn't have media