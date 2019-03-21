Speech to Text for Florence Adds 10 New Businesses

similar charges. new at five... more evidence tonight of the growth in florence. in february alone, the city added 10 new brick and motar shops. waay 31's breken terry shows us what these new businesses are and what else is in store for florence. look live: i am here in downtown florence and it's so busy finding parking is hard. they are now adding a new grocery store, a car dealership, and new restaurants plus more things for younger people to do. pitts- it is amazing because a lot of young people are coming in here and older folks are wanting to come and interact with their grand kids. evelyn pitts stopped off for lunch at one of florence's newest restaurants, taco garage. she tells us seeing her city grow is encouraging. pitts- they've got the ax throwing that's coming in and they've got taco garage and the escape room and these are things that are helping florence to grow. people are coming here and wanting to do these fun things. the city has added two boutique hotels. soon an electronic express and a taco mama restaurant will call florence home too. bevis- taco mama is coming in and that's going to be in a unique location because it's right next to singin river and i feel like that side of florence just keeps getting better and better. florence's business development coordinator tells us she believes more businesses are locating to the area because of their marketing campaigns. bevis- our social media. we are more transparent than ever they see what other businesses are doing and i think that helps a lot. and all of that, despite a one percent sales tax increase that took effect three weeks ago to increase pay for police and fire fighters - all signs pointing to continued growth in florence. look live tag: the city tells me they did not offer any tax incentives for these new businesses to come in. in florence bt waay31 news. the city also told us they have a large national restaurant looking at them for their next location but couldn't give us details