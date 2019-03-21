Speech to Text for Law enforcement gearing up for VP's visit

right now, area law enforcement agencies are preparing for a high profile visit to the rocket city. vice president mike pence, and top cabinet members will be in huntsville next week for the the national space council meeting. we sent waay 31's casey albritton to find out how it might impact your day, as you're out and about on tuesday. 'm here at the redstone arsenal...officials here, and through out huntsville are setting up security and safety measures for the government visit. "we are kind of excited, we are at rocket city tavern, where people and history meet for great food and drinks so we are hoping that we can welcome them to our facility." michael northern works at rocket city tavern and says tuesday's visit from vice president mike pence will be beneficial. "i think it's a great way for the whole country to see through television or media support they bring down here, what huntsville actually does for the country." the council is made of members of defense, state, commerce, homeland security, national intelligence and nasa. with any high profile visit, northern says traffic around the arsenal can get busy. "yeah, a lot of times, because you have the secret service detail, there's always numerous cars, and people pre- scouting and so forth. i don't think it's going to affect arsenal traffic any more than it might normally, but sometimes it gets to be interesting." huntsville police wouldn't give me specifics about their safety plans. but they told me security measures have been planned out for months...and people shouldn't expect too much of a difference in traffic and day to day activities. "i'm not that concerned about it.. i think with the product we offer, people will come." and northern says he thinks everything will run smoothly. "i think it's a great way for the whole country to see through television or media support they bring down here, what huntsville actually does for the country." madison county sheriffs office also told me you can expect some traffic delays. that might be most noticeable on i-565, when the motorcade makes its way from the airport to the arsenal. reporting in huntsville, casey albritton, waay 31 news. redstone arsenal says there could be temporary road or building closures... they wouldn't give us details of their security plans either, but said their top priority is keeping