Speech to Text for Neighbors help rescue man from fire

new at six, a limestone county family is being praised after they helped save a man in a wheelchair when his home caught fire. take a look at this picture sent to us by abby hurt. her mom and brothers carried the man out of the burning house on brittney lane. thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer... and i'm najahe sherman... waay 31's scottie kay who joins us live after talking with one of the family members who's now being called a hero. scottie? take a look behind me. this used to be home to five people, including three young children, but as you can see, the house is now a total loss. however, thanks to some brave neighbors, no one was hurt in the fire. cameron hurt, neighbor "i was filling out a bracket for march madness, just minding my own business. i was like, 'okay, what's going on?' i walk outside and see there's a blazing fire right next door. i was like, 'okay, that's not good.'" tuesday evening, 18-year-old cameron hurt saw his next- door neighbor's house was on fire. hurt said he knew his neighbor ronnie johnson, who is wheelchair-bound, was inside. cameron hurt, neighbor "i just ran over there barefoot, walked into the house. i couldn't breathe when i walked over there, so i had to put my shirt over my mouth to breathe. we were able to get him out of there. picked the wheelchair up." hurt says he, his brother and his mother didn't think twice about going into the burning home when they realized what was happening. cameron hurt, neighbor "if i didn't do that, i wouldn't be able to live with myself." luckily, crews with tanner, clements, and owens volunteer fire departments were able to put out the fire before it spread any further. cameron hurt, neighbor "our house is just a couple feet away. it could've burned our house." but johnson's home was destroyed. and johnson, along with his daughter and three grandchildren, lost everything inside. cameron hurt, neighbor "all of their clothes got burned, except for the clothes on their back. i hope they get everything sorted out. i hope everything starts going better for them." according to fire officials, the fire started in a utility room inside the home, but what exactly caused the fire is still unknown. reporting live in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news