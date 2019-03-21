Speech to Text for Gardeners Eager to Harvest After Wet Winter

alexis? i'm in cliff knight's garden and he tells me he's happy he can finally get his gloves and his gardening tools to come outside. he told me the weather has impacted some of his more popular produce ... but he's ready to harvest the things that survived. "now i'm hopeful, you know, if we have a few more days like this, i'll be able to get the main crop in." gardening brings cliff knight peace of mind. after a long, wet winter ... his main crop right now is potatoes and peas. he's had to wait a while to plant some foods, and tells me the soil isn't rich enough yet, so some of his top sellers are on hold. clifton "cliff" knight "planting my tomato plants, squash, cucumbers, those kind of vegetables." with the hartselle farmers market opening up in less than two weeks -- and not having all of his produce available -- cliff does have some concerns. clifton "cliff" knight "when somebody comes there looking for things and we don't have them." but gardening gives cliff a way to give back to his community. the 83-year-old retiree says he's proud to be able to contribute. clifton "cliff" knight 'instead of getting up and finding my way to the recliner chair and turning the tv on, i just drift out to the garden." the farmer's market opens april first. this year, the city of hartselle says it will waive the 50-dollar fee for vendors ... to bring in more sellers. and they're extending the hours ... monday through saturday during daylight hours.