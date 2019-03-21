Speech to Text for Man Who Stole Air Compressor Left Phone at the Scene

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and the mistake made by the criminal. neighbors here on zehner road weren't as shocked about the theft that happened in their neighborhood as they were about what the thief left behind . pkg: eugene haney, neighbor "somebody came in my man cave, grabbed my 55-inch tv, but they got scared when they got outside and dropped it." if anyone knows about a thief, it's eugene haney. eugene haney, neighbor "i keep extra lights on down at my man cave so i can see all around." haney has lived on zehner road for more than thirty years, and says he's always kept an eye out for suspicious activity. but when he heard a thief forgot their cell phone after stealing an air compressor from one of his neighbors', he couldn't help but laugh. eugene haney, neighbor "about the dumbest. sure is. other than just leaving his name." however, haney says, because this isn't the first time this has happened on his road, he'd like something done to keep it from happening again. eugene haney, neighbor "that's why i'd like to see the presence of the county policemen more often." and as far as this particular thief goes... eugene haney, neighbor "i hope they catch him pretty quick, so he can't vandalize or steal from anybody else." reporting in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news as of right now, no arrests have been