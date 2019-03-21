Speech to Text for Escaped Inmate Captured in Tuscumbia

away, breken? i am here at the lauderdale county detention center and hanback is currently back behind bars. investigators tell me they believe someone helped him walk away from this jobsite and they are actively looking for that person. we saw all the cops and someone said someone had escaped so we didn't want to get out on the horses. dena phillips walked out of her highway 13 home in lauderdale county near the tennessee state line to this scene. multiple deputies, and tuscumbia's k-9 unit looking for escapee glen hanback. phillips- yeah i went in and locked my doors. officials tell me hanback is a non violent inmate, and they only allow non violent inmates to be jail trustees. he had previous burglary charges, but was actually in jail for a drug offense which violated his probation. montgomery- i saw all the blue lights and didn't know what was going on. keith montgomery, the pastor at stateline church, was just about to mow the grass thursday morning when he saw all the commotion. montgomery- my concern is for the people around and the community. police say hanback walked away while running errands in florence's industrial park a little after 7 am. the lauderdale county sheriff told waay31 hanback is assigned to the kitchen part of the jail and these duties include taking trips with the kitchen manager to get food and supplies. that's what they were doing this morning when he took off on foot. investigators tell us from there a friend picked him up. montgomery- it's always un- nerving to have an escaped convict around. police captured hanback at a home in tuscumbia, but they are not releasing details on how they tracked him to that location. the sheriff tells us the kitchen manager hanback was with couldn't have stopped him from escaping but they are now reviewing some of their policies. the sheriff tells me it's unclear if hanback planned this escape because it's their protocol to not inform trustees of their duties of the day or if they will be running errands. when they do notify them it's usually last minute to prevent planned escapes. investigators say when they catch hanback's friend, he or she will face charges too. live in flo bt waay31.