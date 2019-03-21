Speech to Text for Search for Escaped Inmate Ends...

breaking news just into the waay 31 newsroom! an escaped inmate from the shoals is officially back in custody! glen hanback junior was found just a few minutes ago at a house on keller lane in tuscumbia... he escaped this morning from the lauderdale county detention center... waay 31 is still working to find out how he escaped and if anyone helped