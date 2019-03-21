Clear

Search for Escaped Inmate Ends...

Search for Escaped Inmate Ends...

Posted: Mar. 21, 2019 11:41 AM
Updated: Mar. 21, 2019 11:41 AM
Posted By: Sam Edwards

breaking news just into the waay 31 newsroom! an escaped inmate from the shoals is officially back in custody! glen hanback junior was found just a few minutes ago at a house on keller lane in tuscumbia... he escaped this morning from the lauderdale county detention center... waay 31 is still working to find out how he escaped and if anyone helped
