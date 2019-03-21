Speech to Text for Fast Cast Thursday Morning

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waaay 31's steven dilsizian. happening today -- we are expected to learn more information on an apartment shooting that left 19-year-old austin rich dead. huntsville police responded to a shooting on happening today -- we are expected to learn more information on an apartment shooting that left 19-year-old austin rich dead. huntsville police responded to a shooting on wednesday at the brixworth apartments on bridgestreet in huntsville. police say they are looking for people driving newer models of silver nissan altima's with a dealership tag for questioning. a marshall county mom is asking for your help for justice for her daughter.. jennifer hi-note's body was found in a field in albertville in january 2014 - a month after she was last seen. the sheriff told us his office continues to investigate the death, and they're making every effort to gather leads and give answers to hi-note's family. this morning, a crew is working to fix a cracked pipe at the exxon gas station- on governors drive. the pipe allowed water to get into the gas supply-- and affected more than a dozen cars. the gas station owner told waay 31 they are paying back everyone who can prove they got the gas from the store- and also show proof of repairs. happening today, alabama senators will debate a bill that would remove common core from schools in the state. lawmakers will discuss "s-b 119"--this is just one day after the senate education committee approved the bill. common core means teachers are forced to teach curriculum designed by federal groups. the 37-year-old suspect in the mass shooting in utrecht, netherlands is heading to court tomorrow. police said gokmen tanis is facing three charges, including murder or manslaughter with a terrorist intent. investigators said he acted alone in the killing three people at a tram station on monday and serioulsy injuring three others. two panels celebrating the 50th anniversary of the united states landing on the moon will take place today. vo the first panel will be about the beginning of redstone arsenal and will take a look at the amwrican and german pioneers who helped develop the redstone family of rockets. the second panel will focus on the future of space exploration and technologies used to get to space. bill... today-- drivers should expect single-lane closures on i- 565 eastbound. this is for pavement testing between i-65 and the county line road exit. this runs from 9am until 3pm-- so it won't effect rush hour traffic. florence just announced 10 new brick and mortar businesses received their licenses last month. among them are home health offices -- professional service providers -- a grocery store and a car dealership. let's get another look this morning at your traffic as you head out the