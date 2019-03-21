Speech to Text for Suspect in Custody after standoff with deputies

new information -- you are taking a look at brand new video from a standoff in jackson county involving a man firing shots at homes and cars. and get this-- the jackson county sheriff's office say this is their third time being involved in a standoff with this man! deputies arrived at the active scene on county road 1 in paint rock around 5 pm - that's where they found there man - timothy summers - who locked himself in his house for hours. waay 31's steven dilsizian is live now with what else we now know in this crazy story. deputies say the suspect - timothy summers - has been charged with attempted first degree assault, four counts of reckless endangerment, shooting into an unoccupied vehicle, criminal mischief 2nd degree, resisting arrest, and possession of a controlled substance. deputies say neighbors reporting a man firing a weapon at homes and cars. thats when deputies arrived and heard shots fired from inside the home. officials say summers refused to leave his house for hours and thats when they decided to use other strategies. "he was moving from one room to the next, i guess where the gas wasn't as bad. eventually they found him underneath the bed in the backroom." deputies say nobody was injured in this standoff and summers is currently in custody at the jackson county sheriffs office. reporting live in huntsville - sd - waay31 news.