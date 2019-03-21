Speech to Text for Police searching for shooting suspects

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

they approach tackling crime. new details at ten ... we have brand new information on the investigation into 19-year-old austin rich's murder ... here's what we've learned since 6 ... in this letter we're told was distributed to all renters today at brixworth apartments - management provided facts huntsville police say are inaccurate. just moments ago, police confirmed rich was living with his girlfriend at brixworth at bridge street apartments ...but he was not on the lease. police told waay 31 rich was shot inside that apartment and his girlfriend was not taken into custody ... only questioned ... waay 31's sarah singleterry has been on the scene all afternoon ... she joins us live now with reaction from neighbors and what she's learned from police ... resident's i talked to don't seem too shaken up ... for the most part they were all curious about what happened and surprised by the police presence ... trevor colston "it really hasn't sunken in that there was a murder right across the parking lot." trevor colston is house sitting for his friend who lives at brixworth ... and he remembers hearing something strange early wednesday morning ... tc "i was asleep and i heard a commotion outside, gunshots maybe." but he didn't think anything of it and went back to sleep ... ravyn davis lives in the building next door to where the shooting happened and slept right through it ... but she woke up to police cars outside her apartment... rd "i was like 'what happened? was there a shootout? is everybody ok? was somebody injured? what's going on?' i just didn't know what to think. i was just shocked. i was just like 'wow'" at that point in the day, 19-year- old austin rich was shot but in critical condition at huntsville hospital ... police confirmed he died just hours later ... now police are looking for suspects in a newer model silver nissan altima with a dealership tag ... i asked and huntsville police couldn't tell me how many suspects or give a description ... rd "it's been really crazy." after the shooting, crime scene investigators spent several hours at the apartment complex gathering evidence tc "i just went back into the apartment and stayed there for a couple of hours just to stay out of the way." that's exactly what most people i've met are trying to do ... just move between their cars and apartments and mind their own business until things start to get back to normal ... live in hsv ss waay