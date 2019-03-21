Clear

Kobe Brown re-opens recruitment

The Lee High Star de-commits from Texas A&M

Posted: Mar. 20, 2019 10:10 PM
Updated: Mar. 20, 2019 10:10 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Speech to Text for Kobe Brown re-opens recruitment

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

if you follow high school basketball in huntsville, you know kobe brown, the start of lee and d1 recruit. well after months of being committed to texas a&m, kobe has decided to re-open his commitement... kobe is back on the market, after texas a&m fired head coach billy kennedy kobe said in a twitter video it was time for him to look elsewhere, kobe is huntsville's player of the year, great player on the court, and great attitude off it. we'll be watching to see what college lands
Huntsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
Scottsboro
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events