Speech to Text for Spoofing call from investigator's phone number

new at six... the limestone county sheriff's office is warning folks about a spoofing call involving their own force. this comes after a man received two phone calls from who he thought was an investigator with the sheriff's office, but it turned out to be someone just looking to take his money. waay 31's scottie kay was in limestone county today where she spoke with that man and the sheriff's office about what to do so that you don't fall victim to a similar scam. oseph harris, got spoofing call "they'll say you've got a warrant out. the first time it was two warrants, this time it was just one warrant. they won't go into many details, but they will tell you that, in order to settle up, you need to call this law group." that was the phone call joseph harris thought he was getting from the limestone county sheriff's office. but as the conversation went on, harris quickly learned he was wrong. joseph harris, got spoofing call "trying to scam someone out of their hard-earned money, for whatever reasonit doesn't matter what the reason isit's terrible." meet the man whose name showed up on harris's phone, investigator caleb durden. caleb durden, limestone county investigator "the fact that they're now using the sheriff's office as a way to trick people and scam them out of money, it's aggravating and makes us want to find them that much more." investigator durden laughed when he heard what the scammers are telling people. caleb durden, limestone county investigator "none of us are ever going to call somebody and ask them to send money in to avoid arrest or anything like that. so, if something like that comes up, just hang up on them and call us." which is exactly what harris did. joseph harris, got spoofing call "they gave me a warrant number, i guess you could call it. so i called the police department as soon as i hung up and i gave them the number and they said, 'yeah, that's definitely not a real number.'" in the meantime, if you get a similar call, harris has a piece of advice. joseph harris, got spoofing call "ask every question you can think of. and the more information you get, the more it will start to not make sense." reporting in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news joseph harris told waay 31 the scammer asked him for seven thousand dollars, but because he kept asking questions and called the sheriff's office,