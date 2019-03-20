Speech to Text for Victims' families pleased with Ivey's decision

an i-team follow up. governor kay ivey appointed a very vocal critic to act on her behalf and observe the parole board. former board member bobby longshore tells waay 31 current guidelines let too many criminals back on the streets. waay31's breken terry is live with this exclusive information and what's next in the process. victim's families tell me this is a good move. former parole board member bobby longshore will now basically be governor kay ivey's eyes and ears at the parole board. <denny kimbrel knows the justice system all too well after his son was killed by a drunk driver in lauderdale county. four times he went to the parole board asking to keep his son's killer in prison. last year he was paroled. kimbrel- he served 17 years of a 25 year sentence which is more than most do for the same offense. a waay31 investigation uncovered flaws in the parole system after it let a violent and career criminal out. he's now charged with killing three people. but we also discovered a lot of violent inmates were coming up for parole well before they should be. kimbrel- it got out of hand and we lost a lot of faith in who they were paroling and why and when they were doing it. kimbrel told me his faith in the parole board and state officials is somewhat improving after kay ivey sent this letter to eddie cook, the main person over the parole board, saying former parole board member bobby longshore act on her behalf to "seek improvements in this vital area of public safety." kimbrel- i couldn't think of a better person in that position because he's well aware of the in goings of the parole board throughout the years so i am well pleased with the choice she made. longshore quit the board in 2016 because he believed new laws made it too easy for inmates to get parole. kimbrel believes longshore is balanced and having him in this unique position is a win for victims. kimbrel- we have a lot of trust in his judgement. he was always fair to us. even when the ruling didn't go our way he was really fair. i spoke at length with bobby longshore. he told me his goal is to go in and observe the current workings of the parole board. thursday he will start individually interviewing parole board members to get their take on things. live in florence bt waay31 news. waay 31 also learned there is an additional bill aiming to fix problems we uncovered during our investigation into jimmy spencer's parole. senate bill 92 was read on the floor yesterday. it requires residential facilities to inform the governor's office and law enforcement within 12 hours if a parolee walks away! right now, the law only applies