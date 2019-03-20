Speech to Text for Two Arrested After String of Burglaries

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the senate tomorrow. new at five... 2 men are behind bars in limestone county after deputies say they stole from 6 businesses overnight! take a look at this video from a dollar general store. you can see where one of the suspects struggles to open a cigarette case, then breaks it with a hammer before taking off with several packs of smokes. deputies were able to identify the suspects by seeing the car they drove off in. now -- aaron wilbourn and kenneth shellnutt are facing criminal mischief and burglary charges... waay 31's scottie kay joins us live from one of those businesses with what nearby business owners are saying about the crimes. scottie? the owner of this auto shop says what happened last nightright next dooris just another reminder of why he has already installed security cameras and motion sensors. damien sims, business owner "you used to could leave your doors unlocked normally. you could go home and not have to worry about anybody in your yard." that's how local business owner damien sims describes what limestone county used to be like. damien sims, business owner "very friendly. people talk to you. they don't mind getting to know you." but he says that's changed. two men were arrested after deputies said they used a hammer and a pry bar to break into four businesses, including dollar general stores and a medical clinicinvestigators say they tried to break into two other businessesincluding the pharmacy right next door to his business. sims says he's glad he invested in a surveillance system and a guard dog named 'mama' damien sims, business owner "we have cameras, we also have alarms, we have cameras that you don't see, we've got motion sensors. we're well- protected." sims says he's grateful his neighbors have a security system in place as well, because he realizes the burglary attempt could've been a lot worse. they could've hit his business, too. damien sims, business owner "i would have to sit the customer down and explain to them what happened; and then i'd have to put my time and resources back into getting it right." investigators say the men took cigarettes, more than a dozen cell phones, other electronics, and prescription drugs. for anyone who's thinking about doing what these two men are accused of doing, sims has a message. damien sims, business owner "it's not something you want to do, because you've got to look at the outcome. you may get away today, you may get away tomorrow; but you're going to eventually get caught." the two men are also facing drug charges after deputies found meth and needles. according to an incident report, one of the suspects quickly injected a syringe into himself when deputies arrived. it's unclear right now which suspect that was. reporting live in limestone county, sk, waay