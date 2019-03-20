Speech to Text for Potential Impact on Students Without Common Core

the big story many parents are talking about tonight ... plans to remove common core from alabama schools... a bill to repeal the program passed through the senate education committee today. thanks for joining us -- i'm najahe sherman... and i'm dan shaffer... waay 31's casey albritton talked to teachers and parents to learn about the unintended consequences, if the measure passes. casey? students here at huntsville high school and across the state could be impacted by the change. teachers i talked to today said they think it's a good idea to repeal common core...but they also say the transition could be difficult for students. larry sharp/ former teacher "i was pre-common core. we had the freedom of responsibility and to develop lesson plans to meet each individual child." larry sharp used to be a teacher in madison county schools, long before the controversial common core standards were rolled out in alabama. he thinks eliminating it would be beneficial. larry sharp/ former teacher "i think it will free teachers up, to do more creative things in the classroom...righ t now they are teaching from a scripted lesson." and that's been one of the biggest criticisms: local educators being forced to teach a curriculum designed by federal groups. a sort-of "one size fits all" for classrooms across the country. both teachers and parents i talked to today told me they think students should have different goals based on how they learn. larry sharp/ former teacher "each child learns differently and when you free teachers of up to get to that child, if he is an auditory learner, or if he is a visual learner, or if he is hands-on. it gives teachers options to teach each individual child." glennice hall/ grandmother "every student does not learn on the same pace, so i think they need to be taught on their own level." grandmother, glennice hall says while she approves of the bill, she thinks it could be a difficult transition for students who've only ever known common core standards. glennice hall/ grandmother "it might be a little harder for them to go back because that's all they've ever known." the bill still has to be approved by the rest of the senate... i did reach out to huntsville city schools and they said they will continue to teach to whatever curriculum the state requires... no one was available to talk on camera, because it's spring break. reporting in huntsville, casey albritton, waay 31 news. a fiscal note on the bill says reverting to previous standards, then adopting new ones, would cost more than 6-million dollars. the bulk of that would be paid by local school boards. senator del marsh is pushing for a floor vote in