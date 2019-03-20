Speech to Text for Police searching for shooting suspects

under the i-team tab. happening now... huntsville police are searching for the suspects in a murder case! 19-year-old austin rich died this afternoon after he was shot this morning... it happened at the brixworth apartments at bridgestreet off madison pike... that's where we find waay 31's sarah singleterry. she joins us live with what police want people to be on the lookout for! right now police are looking for suspects driving a newer model silver nissan altima with a dealership tag ... we're told this shooting happened just before 7:30 this morning ... and hours later investigators are still on the scene ... i've been here for a few hours now and all the activity i've seen has been in and around building three ... i'm told these are mostly crime scene investigators processing the scene ... i've seen a few people have to cross the crime tape to get to their cars and apartments ... but for the most part things are quiet here as investigators continue to collect evidence ... i plan to stick around tonight through our ten pm newscast to bring you the latest update in the investigation and search for suspects ... live in hsv ss waay 31