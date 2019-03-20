Speech to Text for Crime Stats: Reality vs Perception

right now - police are investigating the fourth murder of the year in huntsville. it's a big drop from last year at this time. tonight at 6 - the waay 31 i- team is examining "perception versus reality" whe it comes to crime in huntsville. take a listen to what people had to say when we asked them if they think crime is up or down. thanks for joining us -- i'm najahe sherman... and i'm dan shaffer... those answers frustrate huntsville police who say they're proactively fighting crime and point to drops in most violent offenses. waay 31's sydney martin talked to one woman who thought she was safe from crime... until her nephew was shot and killed outside her house. take a look at these numbers... they mark the homicides in huntsville dating back to 2013. you can see a rise in the past two years... and last year's 28 was the highest in the city's history. tammy thornton, victim's aunt "you don't think it's going to happen to you. and i lived in south huntsville like it doesn't matter anymore. it doesn't matter if you're from the wealthiest of families or if you're struggling or what community you are in." meet tammy thornton. until 14 months ago she knew nothing about crime in huntsville. that changed when her 17- year-old nephew brandon thornton was killed. tammy thornton, victim's aunt "it was on my patio so it actually literally hit home." 10;31;43;26 - 10;31;50;03 the reality of his death changed her perception to crime in huntsville... a different time in life for her. now, time stands still just like this clock that marks the minute brandon died. this is the question tammy has for police in huntsville... after her nephew became another crime stat in last year's highest ever homicide rate. tammy thornton, victim's aunt "what are we doing to stop all this crime?" 10:38:36:01- 10:38:41:17 i went straight to the commander of the huntsville police department's criminal investigation division for an answer. captain mike izzo, huntsville police "to just come up with a formula how to prevent a homicide that would be a that's like...to be brutally honest...like solving cancer. i don't think it's ever been done but if it has we would love that formula." captain mike izzo joined the huntsville police department more than 25 years ago... and said although people might think the city's becoming more dangerous... perception isn't always reality. izzo gave me these stats that cover the last six years. aggravated assaults are slightly up from 2013... but significantly down last year. you can also see a dip in robberies. huntsville police told us they think they might know why. captain mike izzo, huntsville police "we're constantly coming up with different ways and how to address. it's just problem solving. like you said...do we set around..yes we get the numbers and we look at the numbers. and then we look and see. are there specific areas that might be a hotspot?" it's not enough for tammy thornton who thinks about her nephew's death every day. tammy thornton, victim's aunt "brandon is gone. he's forgotten by some. he's remembered by some, but he's going to be a number...but before like i said i wasn't involved because it didn't hit home." it always hits home for izzo. captain mike izzo, huntsville police "i can tell you right now that...and this is ya know...from my heart. nobody is just a number to us. every crime, especially every violent crime has a victim and has a family that's attached to that crime." thortnon is left holding on to memories of brandon...and coping with her new reality her nephew will never graduate high school. tammy thornton, victim's aunt "the next time i see brandon is when i go to heaven. that's it. there's no more conversations. there is no more buying him school clothes, school shoes..." in huntsville sydney martin waay 31 news.