Speech to Text for First Drug Approved to Treat Postpartum Depression

's being called a game-changer in the fight against postpartum depression. the food and drug administration has approved the first new drug to treat the condition. waay-31s alexis scott spoke to some moms who say they're excited for the change. the moms i talked to today said postpartum depression is an unseen illness. and when this new drug becomes available, it will make a world of change. kanesha rodgers. suffered from postpartum depression "i found myself crying for no reason. i'm kind of just going to school, and sitting there in like a daze, just didn't want to be there. i had lost hope for everything, i was just giving up and i wanted to eat all the time." kanesha rogers says she suffered through postpartum depression after the birth of her daughter -- and told me she wishes there was medication available then to help her. her daughter is now three years old, and kanesha has come through her dark time with the necessary help. people who live through it say the stigma on pregnant women needs to change. theresa fleischmann, "i think society has convinced us that women are strong and i totally agree, but we can't do this alone." theresa fleischmann is part of a local chapter called postpartum support international. she told me she will continue to be an advocate for women who need help... whether by medication or not. theresa fleischmann, "i've been there, with help you're going to get better, and it just makes it so much easier to believe that and to move forward with your treatment plan." fleschmann told me she's excited for brexanolone , an injectable drug, to come on the market. until then, she says there are other methods to help new moms stay positive and healthy. she said -- if you're feeling like you have lost hope -- you're not alone and to reach out to people who can help you. theresa fleischmann, "we see you, we hear you, we want to help you" the drug will be sold under the brand name "zulresso." it will be on the market in 2023. and the company that helped create it tells me ... it starts to work in 24-hours. so here are the pitfalls. "zulresso" has to be administered for 60-hours through i-v. and it could cost 30- thousand dollars. but a company rep tells us that price could come down. and it will be up to insurance companies