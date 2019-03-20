Speech to Text for Leaders Discuss Opioid Crisis Gripping North Alabama

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

common core.. the opioid crisis is not only impacting families in north alabama ... it's having an impact on the workforce. that's one topic we learned more about today at a opioid roundtable at northwest shoals community college. waay31s breken terry shows us what employers, advocates, and healthcare workers are doing to solve the problem here at home. this map highlights the number of drug overdose deaths from 2012-2016 across 13 states broken down county by county. you can see here each county in north alabama had less than 19. except in franklin county they had 25 to 35 over dose deaths. bright- our son will was a sweet little child and just got mixed up in some drugs and it became a true blown addiction and we lost him in 2012. lisa bright's son was only 25 when he died of a drug overdose. she said his addiction started out with pills and moved to heroin. bright- he went to many recovery centers and would do well while he was there but when he would leave that next step transitional part was always kind of missing. because of their experience the bright family opened up restoration springs, which is a next step residential facility to bridge the gap between rehab and the real world. this topic was the point of discussion at the appalachian regional commission round table headed up by congressman robert aderholt. jones- we do a lot of work with the uninsured so probably 80% of our patient base lives in poverty and probably 75% of those are affected by substance abuse in some form or fashion. david jones who heads up a rural health care center says the biggest problem they face when trying to offer help to addicts is resources and the lack of mental health facilities to help addicts understand and cope with their addiction. jones- make sure that we have mental health parity with our insurance companies and that they do pay for services and consider the medicaid expansion so that people without insurance can get services in their time of need. during the round table they also talked about how the opioid crisis is affecting the local workforce with companies finding it hard to fill jobs when people can't pass basic drug tests.jones tells us if someone you love is addicted to drugs don't enable them and seek family counseling. jones- even though they love them and they don't feel like they are enabling them they probably are a little bit and if they educate their self that can help them deal with their significant other, the son, the daughter. in muscle shoals bt waay31 news.