Speech to Text for Bill to Ban Looking at Phone While Driving

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a bill to make it illegal to even look at your phone while driving is moving through the state legislature. an alabama house committee pushed forward one of the toughest cell phone bans in the country today. waay 31's casey albritton shows us what else is in the bill. texting while driving is already illegal...but let's say you look at your phone to change a song on your playlist or to read an email from work...this could result in a fine. some people i talked to here along governor's drive said the bill sounds extreme.. but others say it's a change that needs to happen. "it is very shocking how many people come into the hospital from texting and driving and being on their phone in general." kaitlyn jones used to work at huntsville hospital...and says she saw about 15 people a week come in for injuries caused by distracted driving. "they would come in with head injuries because they were texting and driving and being on their phone." a bill working its way through the alabama statehouse would make it illegal to have your phone in your hand while driving. "it's just like a whole big distraction in itself." there are few exceptions ...law enforcement can use phones...and using a g-p-s is allowed. but jones says she won't even use her phone for navigation. "i don't like having my hands on anything else besides the steering wheel, probably just because of the experience at the hospital." a ticket for holding your phone can get up to one hundred and fifty dollars...and one driver says that's unreasonable. "it's a little ridiculous especially if they are just holding it...if you can't tell that they are actually doing something that's going to impact either them or someone else, i don't really see the harm. n but jones says nothing is so important it can't wait, when you're talking about peoples' lives. "there's kids in the cars, there's fiances out there, husbands, wives, just people that we care about that we would rather come home to than have to come to the hospital to see." according to the bill, the first offense would be a 50 dollar ticket, the next one would be one hundred dollars, and the third would be one hundred and fifty. drivers i talked to today said the ticket costs were a little extreme, but jones said they are reasonable. reporting in huntsville, casey albritton waay 31 news. the bill was proposed by republican allen farley and was approved today by the house public safety and homeland security committee. it still needs to