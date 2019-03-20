Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Man Killed in Apartment Shooting

WAAY 31's Sarah Singleterry reports live from the scene.

Posted: Mar. 20, 2019 5:33 PM
Updated: Mar. 20, 2019 5:33 PM
Posted By: Matt Greene

Speech to Text for Man Killed in Apartment Shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

from neighbors. sarah? investigators are still on the scene ... specifically looking at building three right behind me ... in the last 45 minutes a huntsville police spokesperson said he didn't have an update for me and the investigators here are still processing the crime scene ... i talked to a woman who lives in the building next door. she said she actually slept through the shooting but heard about it from her roommate ... she said at one point they left to go get food and when they came back they had a hard time getting back through
Huntsville
Few Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 64°
Florence
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 65°
Fayetteville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 63°
Scottsboro
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events