Alcohol Believed to be Factor in Crash

new details at midday to a story we first brought you as breaking news at 5:30 this morning. we've learned one person was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. the crash happened along the off-ramp at i-565 and county line road eastbound. police say a 29-year-old driver in a dodge ram turned onto the exit-ramp from county line road-- that's when he hit a 20-year-old driver head on who was exiting from the interstate. police believe the 29-year-old had alcohol in his system. the 20 year-old was taken to huntsville hospital. charges