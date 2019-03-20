Clear
Alcohol Believed to be Factor in Crash

Alcohol Believed to be Factor in Crash

Posted: Mar. 20, 2019 11:14 AM
Updated: Mar. 20, 2019 11:14 AM
Posted By: Sam Edwards

new details at midday to a story we first brought you as breaking news at 5:30 this morning. we've learned one person was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. the crash happened along the off-ramp at i-565 and county line road eastbound. police say a 29-year-old driver in a dodge ram turned onto the exit-ramp from county line road-- that's when he hit a 20-year-old driver head on who was exiting from the interstate. police believe the 29-year-old had alcohol in his system. the 20 year-old was taken to huntsville hospital. charges
