Speech to Text for Shooting at Local Apartment Complex

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we begin at 11 with breaking news... happening right now ... huntsville police are searching for the suspect in a shooting at an apartment complex. i'm alyssa martin. and i'm bill young a young man is in critical condition from the shooting at the brixworth apartments at bridge street.... on old madison pike. waay 31's rodneya ross has been on the scene since about 8 this morning talking with investigators as this story develops. rodneya. bill...alyssa..huntsville police are still on scene here at brixworth apartments. i talked to one officer within the last 30 minutes who told me they're still investigating this shooting. what we know now is a 19- year-old male was shot just after seven this morning. he was transported to huntsville hospital in critical condition. huntsville police say there were multiple people involved with multiple shots fired. now they're looking for three males they believe are involved with the shooting. "we're looking for possibly a newer model nissan. silver in color. that may have 3 possible suspects that were involved in this." huntsville police tell me they are still interviewing witnesses and trying to find a motive for the shooting. live in hsv, rr,