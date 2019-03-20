Clear

19 year old Shot in Apartment Complex

Posted: Mar. 20, 2019 9:34 AM
Updated: Mar. 20, 2019 9:34 AM
Posted By: Sam Edwards

breaking news out of huntsville... a 19 year old man was shot at an apartment complex near bridge street town center. the victim is alive and at the hospital. it happened this morning at the brixwoth apartments off old madison pike on the other side of research parkway from the mall. we have a reporter on the scene and will update you when new information is available.
