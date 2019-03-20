Speech to Text for Police on the Lookout for Driver Who Dragged Dog

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a really upsetting story out of memphis...someo ne dragged a dog - tied to a rope- by a pickup truck. there is video, but it is really upsetting. the driver of the pickup truck pulled the dog down the street. a witness jumped in front of the truck to stop the driver whoe said he didn't even realize the dog was tied to the truck. that ain't right. stuff like that makes me sick. turns my stomach because i really love dogs." butt with "if its an accident thats something different but just continuing on, driving on, dragging the dog, no ma'am, something needs to be done about that." police said there's not enough information to identify the driver at this time.