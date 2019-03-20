Speech to Text for Trump Picks Former Delta Executive To Lead FAA

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

shooting. new this morning... president trump has found the next lead of the federal aviation administration. stephen dickson, a former delta air lines executive, will now be the permanent head of the faa. this comes- as the agency is facing scrutiny after two deadly airplane crashes in less than five