Speech to Text for Donating income tax to fund border wall

new information -- starting in 20-20 -- alabamians may be able to donate part of their state income tax to fund building a wall along the southern border. the decatur daily says this could be possible if a new bill proposed by senator del marsh is passed by the senate. waay 31's rodneya ross joins us live with a look at the border wall bill senate is expected to vote on this week. right now -- people who live in alabama can donate part of their refund to 22 different non-profit organizations -- and if the bill passes -- we build the wall inc will be added to the list. according to the decatur daily -- the bill created by senator del marsh looks to give alabamians an easier way to support president donald trump in his quest to build a wall along the southern border. senator marsh said he got the idea when he wanted to donate to the online gofundme account -- we build the wall inc -- but had trouble sending the money -- and he wanted to find an easier way for others to donate if they want. seven other g-o-p members supported marsh's bill while two democrats voted against it. those who support it say alabamians should have the freedom to donate to whatever organization they choose -- while those who voted against it say the state shouldn't get involved in controversial topics.