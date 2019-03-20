Speech to Text for Fast Cast Wednesday Morning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. let's begin with waay 31's steven dilsizian. metal sidings will be installed at the marshall county jail at 8 this morning. inmates have been sneaking contraband in through their windows and this will ideally stop that. rodneya? a bill giving alabamians a chance to directly donate to help fund the building of a wall along the united states mexican border could soon be on the senate floor. vo senator del marsh proposed the bill that would allow taxpayers to donate part of their state refund tax to we build the wall incorporated which is a gofundme raising money to build that wall. right now eight g-o-p members supported the bill while two democrats shot it down. it's expected to be voted on in senate sometime this week. bill... reports of bed bugs and failure to stick to people's dietary restrictions at the state veterans home in huntsville. senator doug jones now wants a federal investigation. just 7 months ago-- federal inspectors gave the facility the highest possible score and declared it "deficiency free." the allegations may be coming from a pair of terminated employees. new this morning---waay 31 learned a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle overnight. this incident happed at the intersection of jordan lane and sparkman drive in huntsville. the victim was transported to huntsville hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. the chemical fire in deer park, texas has finally been put.... this is according to our affiliate in houston. the flames have been burning for four days. our houston affiliate says the fire was extinguished by 3 this morning. you're taking a live look as european competition commissioner margrethe vestager details a $1.68 billion fine brought against google. the tech giant was fined for allegedly abusing its dominant role in advertising. this is the third multi-billion dollar fine brought by the commission since 2017. google is in the midst of building a data center in jackson county. happening tomorrow-- drives should expect single- lane closures on interstate 565 eastbound between interstate 65 and exit 7 in limestone county. the road will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. during pavement testing. drivers should expect delays. american airlines is bringing more flights to the huntsville international airport. the airline will have more early-morning and evening flights for customers traveling to dallas-fort worth international airport. its expected to start in june. happening today, the 35th international symposium on child abuse is entering its third day. the national children's advocacy center will host 16-hundred prevention and intervention professionals. it begins at 8:30 this morning. let's get another look this morning at your traffic as you head out the