Speech to Text for Improvement being Made on County Jail

happening today -- jail improvements are coming to marshall county in an attempt to prevent inmates from sneaking in contraband. it's just the beginning of almost 400 thousand dollars worth of new equipment coming to the marshall county jail. waay31's steven dilsizian is live outside of the jail with what is being installed in just hours from now. metal sidings over each jail window will start to be installed at 8 am today. these will help cover up holes inmates have made to sneak in contraband. take vo: sheriff phil sims says inmates in the marshall county jail would tie garbage bags together like a rope and hoist up contraband from the outside. the metal sidings will ideally stop this and fix damage done by inmates. but sims isn't just satisfied with this improvement - more are soon to follow. almost 400 thousand dollars has been approved by the marshall county commission for jail safety improvements. the money is from a county commission savings account - almost like a rainy day fund. sims says these improvements need to be made now and 25 thousand dollars of the fund are going to these metal sidings. take live: sheriff sims says part of the jail problems are because improvements have been ignored for years. live in guntersville - sd - waay31 news.