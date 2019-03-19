Speech to Text for Madison Uhl part of Buckhorn soccer history

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to start a dynasty with any sport there has to be the first athletes who put in the work. lauren cavasinni introduces us to madison uhl tonight. a buckhorn soccer player who is changing that program. ll: playing a sport in college is a dream for any young athlete, and not only does buckhorn's madison uhl get to play at the next level, she's only the second soccer player in school history to get a scholarship. "it feels really awesome." it was never a question for madison on whether she would play college soccer. "i've always just want to keep playing no matter how i could get there." hundreds of players have worn buck's soccer uniforms, but madison's hard work put her in an elite party of 2, who've made it to the next level. "i do private training outside of practices, so i'm always working." "she's a hard worker. she likes to train hard." the hard work paying off as she's officially signed her letter of intent to play at uah next season. "i love it. i mean all the attention and stuff is great too, but i think it's so cool." "i've always been a charger so now i have a better reason and a good reason to go out and watch madison play." uhl hoping her dedication inspires her teammates. "a lot of them have been calling me a legend recently because i'm a defensive player who's already scored multiple goals this season and then i signed, so they're calling me a legend." and she leaves a little inspiration for her teammates. "never give up on the field, no matter what the score is or what the scoreboard says or how good the other team is. just never give up and just keep playing throughout the whole game." reporting in huntsville, lauren cavasinni, waay 31 sports congrats to madison and we will for