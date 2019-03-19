Speech to Text for People complaining of vehicle damage after water got into gas supply at Huntsville Exxon

take a look at this ... you're looking at almost two gallons of water that had to be pumped out of a 19 gallon gas tank ... the water is the darker liquid on the bottom ... and the gas is on top ... these pictures are from just one of more than dozen cars whose owners claim they got gas contaminated with water from the exxon gas station on governors drive in huntsville... thanks for joining us tonight... i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. waay 31's sarah singleterry is live there now after talking to the store owner and people who are dealing with the damage the water in the gas did to their vehicles ... right now, you couldn't get gas here at the exxon station even if you wanted to! you can see the pumps are bagged and tied to make sure no one else unknowingly pumps water into their tanks ... but for some people the damage is already done ... malcolm jones "i'll probably get food out of here, but i won't get no more gas out of here." malcom jones said he stops at the exxon on governor's drive almost every day ... i was the first to tell him the pumps are shut down because water got into their gas supply ... mj "holy crap! i don't want my car to mess up." but if your car's already messed up because of gas you got at this exxon ... you know how expensive repairs can be ... ryan mazur at kevin's auto repair told me they've seen four cars in two weeks with water in the gas tank ...he said the owners of at least two of them said they got the gas from the exxon station ... ryan mazur "if you've just got water in there and you've got a regular gasoline engine, we just drain the tank, get all the water out, flush out the lines and make sure there's no water in there, let it run for a little bit, and you're good." mazur said that's the best case scenario and it will cost you about 400 bucks ... worst case scenario ... you get water in a diesel engine. he said that could cost up to 10 grand! and he suspects the uptick in cars breaking down because of water in their tanks started with the heavy rain ... rm "if these fuels stations don't have very good, i guess, drainage, that water will go right in their tanks and that's what you'll be putting in your tank when you fill up there." that's pretty much what happened at this exxon ... the owner said rain water got into the station's tank ... tags on the pumps indicate they've been closed since the march 13th ... but there's no telling how many people pumped the gas beforehand ... the exxon owner told me they are reimbursing everyone who can show proof they bought the gas at this gas station and their car repairs were because of water in the gas ... the owner said they've already reimbursed 15 to 20 people ... each person getting back an average of 650 dollars mj "first thing in the morning, before i come to work, it's going to be my first priority to get my car checked out and make sure ain't nothing wrong with it." i also talked to two people who say they pumped some of this contaminated gas... they didn't want to go on camera but said they're dealing with between 400 and 1400 dollars worth of damage they claim came from gas they got at this exxon ... both said they're going to try to get in touch with the owner to get reimbursed ... live in hsv ss waay 31 news the owner told us they hope to be able to offer gas again next week ... he said the state came out to close the pumps. they have to come out again for a full inspection to make sure there's no more water in the gas before they can re-open