A Deeper Look into Background Checks

new details... after a former softball coach in limestone county was arrested on child sex abuse charges, we're asking how this happened, and what can be done keep it from happening again. bradley loggins passed a background check to coach girls' softball back in 2013. now he's behind bars after deputies say he sexually abused at least three young girls over a span of sevearl years. waay 31's scottie kay spoke with the limestone county sheriff's office about what parents can do to prevent this from happening. as you can see, those here at the limestone county sheriff's office have families of their own, so in cases like this one, some say it's hard not to take it personally. scottie kay "when you heard that these victims were young girls, did you think about your daughters?" stephen young, limestone county sheriff's office "every time." deputy stephen young hears more about cases of child sex abuse than most parents, but it doesn't make it any easier. stephen young, limestone county sheriff's office "it hits you hard. you've got your own kids and you just think, 'if this was my child, what would i do?'" that's why, after hearing a former softball coach is accused of sexually abusing at least three young girls, young wants to see some change. young has three young daughters of his own who are involved in sports and other extracurricular activities. he talks with them about these kinds of things, and encourages other parents to do the same. stephen young, limestone county sheriff's office "what is appropriate and what's not. especially young children. people making certain comments that make them uncomfortable. be in communication with them, so they're comfortable bringing that to you." young also recommends being more involved with your kids and their activities. stephen young, limestone county sheriff's office "attend the events with them and just be there. how well do you know the people? how much time do you spend with them versus just your child?" young says he hopes the community will learn from this and take preventative steps. stephen young, limestone county sheriff's office "it hits a community hardespecially a local community like that. hopefully, they'll be able to come together, support one another, communicate things, and try to make sure it doesn't happen again." reporting in limestone county, scottie kay, waay 31 news stephen young tells waay 31 this is also a good time to remind parents to monitor your child's social media accounts.