Man's Identity Stolen by Neighbor

casey? i'm standing here in front of the mercedes-benz dealership in huntsville, where federal prosecutors say george posed as his neighbor, stephen olivier and was hired as an employee under that name. i spoke to oliver and told me tell me george was so detailed that he even made and handed out business cards with olivier's name on it. "just a friend, moved in across the street...just a buddy." when george david george moved into stephen olivier's neighborhood back in 2017, they became friends. a new buddy, but you know. a little odd but he was cool." olivier says he was applying for a passport to go to europe...and a folder with important documents was in his kitchen when george would visit. "...out there grilling out, he would come in to get a drink or wash his hands and i can just pretty much tell you that's where he got it." olivier said george stole his identity and credit card information. he got a job at mercedes benz in huntsville, leased a $70,000 dollar mercedes, and much more....all under olivier's name. "i had a place on the beach, a mercedes, and i was a doctor down in florida...and m.d. no doubt." when olivier got back from europe, he saw charges on his account...including a hotel booked in decatur... "i just walked in and i said, i have a strange question for you but i said, 'have i ever stayed here before?' and she kind of looked at me like i was crazy and she said do you have the dates? and i said yeah. i gave her the dates. she printed off the receipt and that was my aha moment figuring out that george david george had really turned into me." olivier said law enforcement took it from there...he received all his money back, and any fraudulent charges on his account were wiped clean. "it's happened to a lot of people...i didn't think it would happen to me, but you know, it is what it is. life goes on." olivier told me he is thankful he caught george before it got any worse...and from now on he won't be so trusting of people. oliver he testified yesterday when geroge was sentenced. he said he hoped sharing his story would add more time to geroge's sentence. reporting live in huntsville, casey albritton, waay 31 news.