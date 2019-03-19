Speech to Text for Number of men getting cosmetic surgery on the rise

new at six... huntsville is known as a city filled with people who have the most advanced degrees in the world... often pointing to the fact more rocket scientists and people with ph.d's choose to make the rocket city their home. and, there is a new demographic entering the competitive arena. a growing number of men seem to be looking for that extra competitive edge...cosmetic surgery! we spoke with a doctor about the uptick in men undergoing cosmetic procedures.. and a man who recently had cosmetic surgery about his experience. through diet, exercise and hard work richard godwin lost 200 pounds. excess skin after his weight loss left him unhappy with his appearance. 18:00:29:00 richard godwin/ had plastic surgery: self conscience. i looked okay in clothes. i tell people a funny joke. i looked okay in clothes, but without clothes i looked like a shar pei puppy. wrinkles. 12 weeks ago godwin had a lower body lift to get rid of the excess skin that remained after he lost weight. 18:01:02:23 richard godwin/ had plastic surgery: it's one of those steps, especially when you're on a weight lost journey...that final step of the journey when you see the results and then you can get your own satisfaction of the skin removal and seeing all of your hard work pay off. dr. patrick wilson of wilson plastic surgery in huntsville performed godwin's surgery. he told me he's seen an increase in the number men looking to enhance their appearance. dr. patrick wilson /wilson plastic surgery 17:47:06:20 there's definitely been a growing trend of men in plastic surgery. the first few years in practice, we received many 2 to 3 percent. now, it's as high as 10 to 15 percent. 17:51:26:11we're seeing a large trend in men coming to get lower body lifts or tummy tucks. 17:48:38:06 it's become common for men to get breast reduction surgery known as gynecomastia reduction. face lifts have been much more common in men since i've started my practice. a recent survey by the american academy of facial, plastic and reconstructive surgery shows 31 percent of men said they were "extremely likely" to consider getting a cosmetic procedure. half of men in the survey say it would make them feel more confident and stay competitive in their careers. godwin offers this advice. 18:04:13:23 do it for yourself. don't do it for others and vanity. if you feel like you want to look better for yourself and self confidence, just hang in there. it's a journey and part of the journey. seeing the results after you put in the work. godwin says he's happy with his results and would consider getting more procedures in the future. experts say before you select a surgeon for a procedure there are some very important questions to ask. i've put that information for you on our website waay tv.com, just go to our homepage and click on this story.