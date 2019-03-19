Speech to Text for Lack of proposed parole board bills

the death penalty. tonight - "victims of crimes" fears are coming true! tough talk from lawmakers are becoming broken promises. alabama's legislative session is underway and the waay 31 i-team could only find one bill trying to fix a parole system the state admits is broken. it would force most violent criminals to serve at least 85-percent of their sentence - but that's it. waay 31's breken terry uncovered the problems after investigators arrested a parolee for killing three people in guntersville. she's live in the shoals with what else lawmakers have not done. two of the biggest issues are victim notification and what the board considers when granting parole. but the problem is there is no bill strengthening either of those issues or actual changes to limit the parole boards power. plus lawmakers haven't done anything to change a 2015 law many complain focuses on prison overcrowding and lets too many criminals back on the street. governor kay ivey and attorney general steve marshall have not said much about the lack of proposed legislation. last october, they both vowed to make changes after a waay 31 investigation uncovered the parole board was letting violent criminals out of prison and failing to keep track of them. they repeatedly called out the parole board and called on lawmakers to help fix the system. five months later, there's only one bill up for consideration. senator cam ward introduced senate bill 42. it calls for people convicted of class a felonies such as murder, rape, and child molestation to serve at leat 85 percent of their sentence. but it doesn't address a lack of respect, supervision or training the governor demanded in october. she called a special session to pass a new gas tax but there's no indication she's working with lawmakers on parole reform. i called several today... none of them said governor ivey spoke with them about it. i repeatedly reached out to the governor and attorney general today but have not heard back. i also asked if anyone expects new bills to be introduced but no one could give me a definite answer. senate bill 42 is currently in the judiciary committee. live in the shoals bt