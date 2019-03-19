Speech to Text for Local veterans home under fire

tonight, a waay 31 i-team instant investigation. the state veterans home in huntsville is under fire . accused of neglect and mistreatment of patients. just in to the waay 31 newsroom - we're finding out the allegations may be coming from a pair of terminated employees. according to their former employer - they were terminated with cause and now have an ax to grind. thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer... and i'm najahe sherman... waay 31 also learned new details after senator doug jones called for a federal investigation. waay 31's greg privett explains how the senator's request conflicts with a glowing review of the nursing home after an inspection seven months ago. in this letter . senator doug jones asked the inspector general of the u-s department of veterans affairs to investigate the floyd e. tut fann state veterans home in huntsville. the senator's request cited accusations from two unnamed former employees. two anonymous sources claimed the nursing home neglected and mistreated patients. in his letter, jones wrote ". a local news outlet reported that former employees of this state-owned facility said negligence led to the mistreatment of the veterans in their care ." the report said the sources claimed to see bed bugs. one source said employees allowed a patient with scabies to freely walk around the nursing home. and the kitchen staff did not stick to some people's dietary restrictions. huntsville's tut fann home is part of the alabama department of veterans affairs. it told waay 31: "we have spoken with senator jones' staff to assure them that we will cooperate with any information needed by his office or the va inspector general. additionally we have contacted governor ivey's office to request an independent investigation by the alabama department of public health." standup "senator jones' letter goes further. he brings into question the integrity of the inspection process of tut fann. the u-s department of veterans affairs oversees all federal va surveys." jones wrote: ". was the 2018 inspection of the facility deeply flawed, or was the evaluation intentionally misrepresentativ e?" a three-day federal va inspection found tut fann "deficiency free." that means the nursing home met all 158 standards the federal government sets for veterans homes. it's the highest score possible for a veterans home. when we asked senator jones' office if there's more evidence to support the anonymous complaints . they said they'd get back with us. hmr veterans services is the contractor that operates tut fann. it told waay 31 it's eager for the truth to come out . and is proud of operating an excellent facility. greg privett, waay 31 news. the alabama department of veterans affairs tells waay 31 ... after hearing about the allegations ... commissioner kent davis visited the tut fann home monday the 11th. he met with veterans living there, their families and employees. commissioner davis said he's confident protocols are being followed to keep people who live there safe and healthy. this afternoon ... senator doug jones office got back with waay 31 about its evidence. jones said he believes the