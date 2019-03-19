Speech to Text for Senator Releases Plan on Lottery Bill

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

earlier today -- alabama state senator jim mcclendon of springville announced his bill to allow for a lottery in the state of alabama. waay-31s alexis scott is live to tell us what some people think of the plan i spoke with a lot of people today -- most of whom are from alabama -- and many told me they're all for having scratch off tickets and lottery here. the biggest incentive for them -- is knowing the money could help bring more visitors to places such as huntsville. they're giving tennessee a lot of money and other states a lot of money, we can take that money and apply it to our community." deonte pulliam is all for the state to have a lottery for one simple reason: to give back to areas who need it. he told me with this new revenue stream -- alabama wont have to penny pinch. deonte pulliam, for lottery in alabama "we won't have to borrow money from different places and take money from here and there, and not be able to finance and not be able to take care of things because we've already borrowed all the money." according to mcclendon's bill, there are two places unclaimed prize money the lottery would go . one -- is to a state's general fund that can be used for anything. the other -- is to an education fund. richard malone is for the lottery for one specific reason -- and that's for education purposes. he told me he believes the extra money could help teachers all around. richard malone, for lottery in alabama "teachers having to go out of their pocket and they need something to supplement that." another thing he likes is people can vote on whether they are for or against the lottery bill. he told me it's valuable to have the people vote-- and not the government deciding. richard malone, for lottery in alabama "for them to tell me what my kids need or whatever, that most of them probably don't know." all in all -- many people i talked with off camera told me something like this... deonte pulliam, for lottery in alabama "they'll also be able to come here and have a little fun if they have the opportunity, or they have the choice to do so and they don;t have to go to another state to actually have that type of fun." senator jim mcclendon stated people will have the chance to vote for the lottery in october of 20-20. reporting live in huntsville, alexis scott waay-31 news