Muscle Shoals Post Office Closed Again

police.. the u-s postal service suspended operations at the muscle shoals location for two weeks. the post office is located on avalon avenue. it was also shut down back in august but the us postal service never said why they shut it down then. according to congressman aderholts office, the postal service told them they shut it down in august because moles burrowed holes in the ground. that caused damage to the foundation. waay31's breken terry shows us the inconvenience this is for customers... and they want to know why it's closed, breken? i'm here outside of the muscle shoals post office where people can still come and get their p.o box mail from this facility but the us postal service says they have temporarily suspended operations inside of the bigger building due to potential facility issues but they wouldn't elaborate on what those issues could be. michael- i kind of feel for the people on the counter they are doing an awesome job under the circumstance. steve michael came to the muscle shoals post office's make shift p.o. box pick up point to get his mail. but the problem is you can't send mail from this location for at least two weeks. michael- i don't understand why it's taking so long. i asked the us postal service why it temporarily suspended operations and about any potential problems. the only answer the post office gave is it's doing an assessment on the building and will release more information in the future. michael- that would be good to know why it's closed. but i guess that doesn't really matter that isn't the issue the issue is getting it back open. the postal service says mail delivery will not be impacted by this but michael tells us he thinks there is a delay. michael- i think it delays the mail because it has to go through tuscumbia first they handle it there first. so it's being handled through tuscumbia and then it comes out here so i'm sure it backlogs the mail for these people. the postal service says while it works to resolve the issues at the muscle shoals post office people can use the sheffield or tuscumbia locations, which are miles from the muscle shoals location. in muscle shoals bt waay31 news.