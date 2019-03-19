Speech to Text for Morgan Co. Man Arrested After Standoff

think about the arrest. while most neighbors i spoke with said they were shocked to hear what happened on their road on monday, a cousin of the man arrested said he's not surprised at all. pkg: justin charest, cousin "dewayne's always been kind of... ugh." that's how justin charest describes his cousin dewayne charest. morgan county deputies say dewayne barricaded himself inside his home on monday. when he finally came outside, deputies say he took off as they tried to handcuff him, causing them to have to tase him. justin charest, cousin "he's always been really iffy about cops. he's never really, particularly liked the law. he's always been in and out of jail my entire life. i've never really seen too much of him because, most of my life, he was in jail." justin lives only a couple houses down from dewayne, but had no idea about the stand-off and chase until i knocked on his door. when he heard that dewayne had threatened to commit suicide, he was shocked. justin charest, cousin "he never really struck me as suicidal or anything. it might've just been an in-the- moment reaction, like 'there's no way i'm getting out of this, so why not just end it?'" justin says his family has tried to help dewayne in the past, but it never seems to work. justin charest, cousin "we can always try talking to him or getting him professional help, but it just never seems like he would want to go through with it. he'll always just get back on the same bad path that he was on." justin says he hopes this arrest will straighten his cousin out, and in the meantime... justin charest, cousin "keep a closer eye on the people that we know are troublemakers." reporting in morgan county, sk, waay 31 news dewayne charest is being held at the