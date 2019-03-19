Speech to Text for Chuck Person pleads guilty

across the u.s. new information. one former auburn basketball coach has pleaded guilty to a bribery conspiracy charge! waay31's sports director lyndenblake is live in the studio with what's next for chuck person.. after months of waiting for chuck person's june trail, we got answers. he pleads guilty to a bribery conspiracy charge in the widspread college basketball bribery scandal. the former auburn assistant entered the plea on tuesday in manhattan federal court. now he avoids his trail that was set for june. person was actually on the last auburn basketball team to win an sec championship. prosecutors say he accepted $91,500 in bribes to steer players with nba potential to a financial adviser. his sentencing is scheduled for july 9. we'll see what else unfolds in this nation wide case, guys back to