Pope Declines Cardinal's Resignation

Posted: Mar. 19, 2019 11:53 AM
even more... new at midday- pope francis will not accept the resignation of a french cardinal who was convicted for not reporting a priest he knew was a sexual predator. the vatican spokesman said the pope asked the cardinal to do what he thinks is best for the cardinal's diocese. the cardinal was given a six month suspended sentence earlier this month for failing to report a predator. he went to the vatican monday to
