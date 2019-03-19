Clear

walk in. new this morning-- a grammy winning alabama native is holding a music festival in the shoals. it's called "shoals fest" and i is scheduled for october at mcfarland park. artists jason isbell, sheryl crow and mavis staples will all grace the stage in the first ever shoals fest. that concert will take place on october 5th-- with tickets going on
