Speech to Text for 8 Inmates Now on Hunger Strike

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

also new at midday...eight inmates are on a hunger strike at holman correctional facility because they're in solitary confinement.. according to the montgomery advertiser, the group was placed in solitary after being transferred from a different prison. the d-o-c insists its just for assessment before being put in the general population...not as