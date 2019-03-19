Clear

16th Tornado Confirmed in Alabama

our next new information- the national weather service has confirmed a 16th tornado from last weeks severe weather. right now you are taking a look at damage left behind by thursdays storms in cullman county.... the n-w-s says a small twister with winds up to 65 miles per hour was on the ground for a little more than one mile- in calhoun county... survey teams previously confirmed 14 other tornadoes in central alabama last the one in cullman county...
