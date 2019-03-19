Clear
Road crews patching up potholes.

happening today - in just hours, crews will start to fill major potholes along a heavily traveled road in madison. huntsville public works tell us they will be treating zierdt road, near edgewater this morning. it's just one street that experienced damage from the heavy flooding last month. waay31's steven dilsizian joins us live on zierdt road with what he is seeing.
