Speech to Text for Machete fight at convenience store.

new information -- this morning we're giving you a different, never before seen look at some video of a machete fight between a convenience store clerk and a customer. this is a new look at the video as a fight involving multiple machetes between a store clerk-- and two suspects spills outside onto the streets of huntsville. this all happened at the conoco gas station on pulaski pike over the weekend. waay 31's rodneya ross is live this morning with more of that outstanding surveillance video. rodneya? you can see that clerk and a woman huntsville police have identified as 33- year-old laney nicholson outside of the store chasing each other with the machetes. the two move around a car swiping the knives at one another...resulting in cuts to their hands. while the two are outside...police say 32-year-old seth holcomb is inside the store taking money from the cash register. this all started when holcomb pulled a machete on the clerk while inside the store. little did he know...the clerk had a machete of his own and pulled it out. that's when the fight broke out before spilling outside. the clerk tries to stop holcomb and nicholson as they leave...breaking out windows on their car but they still get away. . laney nicholson and seth holcomb were pulled over by huntsville police less than three miles away from that conoco store on pulaski pike near a burger king-- after they were followed by a witness. nicholson was booked on a 75- thousand-dollar bond and holcomb was booked on a 90- thousand-dollar bond. live in fayetteville, rr, waay 31 news.