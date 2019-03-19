Speech to Text for Fast Cast Tuesday Morning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31's steven dilsizian. in just hours, crews will start to fill potholes on zierdt road near edgewater. the street suffered major flooding last month and potholes only became worse. crews want to take advantage of the dry weather. alyssa? alabama senator doug jones is pushing for an investigation into allegations of neglect and abuse at a huntsville nursing home. the floyd tut fann state veterans home is located off of meridian street in huntsville. the nursing home is being reported for mistreatment of veterans in their care. this morning, authorities are looking for a burglary suspect after stealing money from a business in limestone county. the limestone county sheriff's office says the suspect took hundreds of dollars from the drawer at american hardwoods. if you have any information about the burglary, call authorities. today talks to create a state lottery here in alabama will happen at the alabama statehouse this morning. vo senator jim mcclendon is pushing for a lottery bill to be passed and will share his proposal today. last week waay 31 learned senators are working through a lottery bill and trying to figure out where the money should go. right now there is a big push for the money to go to funding education utrecht police say possile terrorism motive is being seriously considered in yesterday's mass shooting in the netherlands. that's after they found a note in the 37-year-old suspect's getaway car. they also confirmed that the victims who died are a 19- year-old woman from vianen and two men from utrecht, who are 28 and 49 years old. once again-- the post office in muscle shoals is closed due to quote, facility issues. this is the second time since august the post office on avalon avenue unexpectedly closed. mail delivery will not be impacted during the suspension. roughly $400,000 dollars in improvements are approved at the marshall county jail. this includes new metal sidings over jail cell windows where inmates have been making holes. county commissioners anticipate approving another 500-thousand for more upgrades to the jail in the coming months. happening today-- the department of transportation is closing some lanes on i-565 at 9 this morning for repair work. crews are repairing asphalt on i-65 southbound between exit 354 and 351 in athens. the outside lane and shoulder will be closed until 3 in the afternoon. happening today, it's the 35th international symposium on child abuse. the national children's advocacy center will host 16-hundred prevention and intervention professionals. the symposium is located at south hall at the von braun center. it begins at 8:30 this morning. let's get another look this morning at your traffic as you head out