Speech to Text for Police Release Ages, Genders of Victims in Netherlands Shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to visit the south. i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --within the past 10 minutes --utrecht police --new information about victims in monday's mass shooting --victims who died --19-year-old woman from vianen and two men aged 28 and 49 from utrecht --three people were seriously injured . --no relationship between main suspect and victims no relationship at the beginning of monday evening, the police were able to report that the main suspect, a 37-year-old man from utrecht, could be arrested in a house on oudenoord. the investigation has so far revealed no relationship between the main suspect and the victims. a