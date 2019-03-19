Speech to Text for AU alum talk new era of basketball

the vols! auburn fans aren't ready to quit talking about their tournament title. lauren cavasinni stopped by sports mania to see why alumni are so attached to this year's team. whitley kelley/auburn alumna: "honestly i got a little teary eyed during the award ceremony because those guys deserve it and i was just disappointed i couldn't be at toomer's corner to welcome them back." hilliary street/auburn alumna: "it's been a long time since auburn's been on the map for basketball, so it's really exciting to see that change." auburn fans from huntsville watched their alma mater win the first sect tournament of their lifetime. whitley kelley: "we were at brunch and i got up and left the table for a few minutes and i come back and i was like 'woah how are we up, by i think at that point we were up by seven or eight points and i feel like it happened so quickly." a moment they'll never forget "in general, they do play very loose. they obviously have a great chemistry. it's like they throw the ball before their teammate is where they think they ought to be jsut because it's like they're mind readers. they know exactly who's going to be where. tim littmann/auburn alumni: " it's the first time in my life that we've ever won the sec tournament." hilliary street: "it just made me really really proud." especially because auburn's never really been known as a basketball school. tim littmann: "i saw three basketball coaches go through, lebo, barbie, and then bruce pearl was the last one, so save the best for last." now they're ready for auburn's next challenge. new mexico state in round one of the ncaa tourney. hilliary street: "we've got a great team this year. you know a group that all the fans and students have been excited to get behind." even if that means sneaking around at work to hear the game. whitley kelley: "i'm a little disappointed the games during the middle of the workday. i'm trying to figure out if it's rude to wear air pods and listen to rod the whole time. maybe people think i'm listening to music instead of the basketball game." reporting in huntsville, lauren cavasinni, waay 31 sports.